Songs to listen to before The Tortured Poets Department

Everyone in this world knows American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and how she brings you to a world full of imagination and how she gives comfort in every song that she writes.

Every time the pop star announces the release of a new album, her avid fans and followers go swiftly to all music platforms to buy her album and listen to her songs.

Swift is known for her lyrical masterpieces, and her every song signifies her personal life, relationship status, career, gender, and the society.

Listen to these songs

‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ – This song is very personal to Swift as it is hard for her to listen to it. Writing the song was also very emotional for her. This song is dedicated to her mother who is currently experiencing some health issues.

‘Lover’ – Is a song dedicated to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The song conveys how Swift committed to Alwyn when they were still together.

‘ME!’ – This talks about embracing individuality, celebrating it, and owning it. This is a song that gives pride to everyone listening and would make one feel good knowing that he/she is loved and valued.

‘The Man’ – a song in which Taylor expresses feminism in a progressively more public manner, thus, the artist received more face criticism and judgment as a woman.

‘Mirrorball’ – Swift defines this song as having a close relationship with her fans, and she will do everything to shine just for them to enjoy her music.

All lyrical

Missy Gem Gonzales, a Swiftie from Tayud, Consolacion, thinks that Taylor Swift’s songs are all lyrical.

“Because believe it or not, usa siya ka artist nga grabe mo put into words and make it into a vision sa mga listeners. I’d say when you listen to Taylor always ready your lyrics jud kay lahi jud siya [og] impact,” she told CDN Digital in an online interview.

During the pandemic, Taylor Swift wrote her eighth album, Folklore, at her built home studio in Los Angeles.

Folklore was released in 2020 and went on to win Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Taylor Swift became the first woman and fourth artist overall to win Album of the Year three times.

The album was a masterpiece for all listeners as the songs reveal various stories about both real people and fictional characters. Because of this, Folklore became the favorite album of Gonzales.

“I’m a folklore baby jud. I’m a lyrics kind of girl man gud and lahi jud og impact ang words and metaphors sa iyang folklore album,” she added.

Next album

Moreover, Gonzales said that she would always get very excited every time the multi-talented pop star announces the release of her next album.

“EXCITED! Mao jud na always and now that grabe kaayog mga theories about TTPD and how maka eyebrow rise jud kas mga title tracks palang, I can’t wait,” she said.

To all Swifties out there, prepare yourselves! On Friday, April 19, another album is set for release to give you a taste of what it’s like to endure the five stages of grief.