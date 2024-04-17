Cebu Daily Newscast: EXPLAINER: Why does the gov’t want to put a rotunda in UN Avenue?
EXPLAINER: Why does the gov’t want to put a rotunda in UN Avenue?
Motorists passing through the junction of U.N. Avenue and D.M Cortes Street in Mandaue City were surprised last Sunday, April 14, to see a mock-up roundabout in its center.
It was an experimental rotunda designed supposedly to ease traffic congestion there.
However, the experiment ended in a gridlock in the area, with motorists complaining of heavy, bumper-to-bumper traffic on a Sunday afternoon.
4 Cebu City ex-tax mappers cry: Give us our 10 months worth of salaries
Four regular employees of the Cebu City government have reported that they have not received their salaries since July 2023. This amounts to nearly 10 months of work without pay.
They brought this issue to the attention of the media on Tuesday, April 16, hoping to prompt action from the city government, which has consistently pledged to address their concerns.
MCWD: Operations ‘back to normal’ after security breach
The operations at the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) â€œhave returned to normal,â€ the water district announced on Wednesday, April 17.
Yesterday, April 16, the MCWD announced the suspension of their operations after a â€œsecurity breachâ€ occurred in their office on the night of April 15.
NBA: Lakers book playoff date with Nuggets, Kings eliminate Warriors
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers held off a furious late rally to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-106 on Tuesday and book a first-round NBA playoff clash with the defending champion Denver Nuggets.
Four-time NBA champion James scored 23 points with nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals to lead the Lakers in the play-in game victory that secured the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
