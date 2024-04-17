Bigger rotunda eyed in UN Avenue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A bigger rotunda is now being considered at the junction of UN Avenue and D.M. Cortes Street in Mandaue City.

From its original size of 12 meters, proponents now want the rotunda’s diameter increased to 52 meters.

This was raised in a gathering at the Cebu Capitol on Monday, April 15, to assess the outcome of Sunday’s ‘experimental rotunda,’ said Edwin Jumao-as, the head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

“52 meters roundabout. So from that, naay i-adjust nga scheme, both four sides, corner padak-an,” he said.

Wider rotunda

Jumao-as said that they will continue to use the old traffic scheme or the use of the traffic lights at the junction until such time that the planned widening of the roundabout is complete.

In addition, Jumao-as said that the signages that are currently installed on the affected roads to warn motorists of the ‘experimental rotunda’ will be moved farther from the junction.

Jumao-as said it was important to alert motorists which lane to take while they were still far from the junction of UN Avenue and D.M. Cortes Street.

UN Avenue intersection

The Cebu Provincial government proposed the installation of a rotunda or roundabout at the junction to allow the continuous flow of vehicles in the area without having to use traffic lights.

Having a roundabout was also expected to address congestion problems in one of the busiest intersections in Mandaue City.

But the simulation on Sunday garnered negative comments from motorist who experienced bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The plastic barriers that were installed to mark the area of the roundabout were removed on Monday.

