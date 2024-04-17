MCWD: Operations ‘back to normal’ after security breach

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The operations at the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) “have returned to normal,” the water district announced on Wednesday, April 17.

Yesterday, April 16, the MCWD announced the suspension of their operations after a “security breach” occurred in their office on the night of April 15.

READ MORE:

MCWD ‘condemns’ LWUA, City Hall for ‘atrocious disruption’

Rama: ‘No breach’ happened in MCWD

LWUA-appointed general manager barred from entering MCWD building

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your patience and understanding during yesterday’s disruption of frontline services,” the water district said in a statement.

In the resumption of their operations, the water district’s employees are also directed to report for duty on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the water district said that around 10 p.m. on April 15, Lawyer John Dx Lapid and his cohorts from the Cebu City Hall entered the MCWD building, allegedly harassing the security personnel and allegedly forcibly gaining access to the manager’s office.

This prompted the MCWD to call their consumers to refrain from visiting their office for any transaction.

Lapid, who did not expect the events that transpired after he was appointed by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) to be the acting general manager (OIC GM) of MCWD, tendered his resignation on Tuesday as the OIC GM.

During his interview yesterday, Lapid said that he also filed for a leave of absence as head of the water district’s Customer Care Division, and he is still “contemplating” when he will return to the said post.

READ MORE: MCWD leadership dispute: LWUA-appointed acting general manager resigns

“I wanna rest. I’m physically tired, mentally tired, psychologically tired. Lisod kaayo ni. Dili lalim ni nga away and lisod siya nga away kay giagi og ingon ani,” he added.

(I wanna rest. I’m physically tired, mentally tired, psychologically tired. It is so difficult. It is not an easy fight and this is a difficult fight because it was done this way.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP