Road flaring to be implemented at Mandaue runabout system

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A few changes will be implemented at the intersection of U.N. Avenue and D.M. Cortes St. in Mandaue City to improve the roundabout system.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes announced on Monday that road flaring will be conducted to expand the cross section, allowing vehicles to smoothly make right turns.

Additionally, the access road at the Cambogaong Bridge, just in front of Wilcon Depot, will be utilized to alleviate congestion at the intersection.

Vehicles from Lapu-Lapu City heading to Consolacion town and the northern part will use this access road. Cortes mentioned that these initiatives were decided upon after the simulation conducted last Sunday, April 15th.

The roundabout, proposed by the Cebu Provincial Government, aims to facilitate continuous vehicle flow without the need for traffic lights, addressing traffic congestion in the area.

However, the simulation received mixed reactions from netizens, most of whom were not in favor of the idea due to experiencing bumper-to-bumper traffic on Sunday.

“Gamay man ni’ng rotunda lahi ras Fuente. Okay ra unta og ingun ani ra sakyanan (gamay) unya naa may daghan 10-wheeler truck, trailer, yagaw,” said Dodoy Merabines, a taxi driver.

Je Echavez, a driver of the Modern Public Utility Jeepney, also expressed opposition to the implementation of the roundabout.

“Mas maayo stop light nalang kay dili pa kaayo traffic, (rotunda) yagaw kaayo, makaapektuhan ato panginabuhian,” said Echavez.

The barriers for the roundabout system were removed on Monday morning, April 15th.

RELATED STORIES

‘Experimental rotunda’ in Mandaue : UN Avenue ’roundabout’ hit by motorists

Tri-level Interchange in Mandaue aimed at decongesting traffic in key roads

‘Portable rotundas’ make rounds of Metro Manila

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP