Gwen: Replicate Fuente Rotunda for UN Avenue roundabout

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn “Gwen” Garcia is pursuing the replication of Cebu City’s Fuente Rotunda as a traffic solution for Mandaue City’s proposed UN Avenue roundabout.

Garcia wants to draw inspiration from the “efficiency and functionality” of the Fuente Rotunda to address traffic issues at the intersection of UN Avenue and DM Cortes Street.

READ: Bigger rotunda eyed in UN Avenue

According to a report from Sugbo News, Garcia is collaborating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on the project.

The DPWH presented a blueprint during their meeting on April 17 to mirror the operations of the Fuente Rotunda for the UN Avenue roundabout.

Last April 15, the Cebu Capitol assessed the outcome of the ‘experimental rotunda’ on April 14.

READ: ‘Experimental rotunda’ in Mandaue : UN Avenue ’roundabout’ hit by motorists

Originally planned with a 12-meter diameter, proponents now aim to increase the rotunda’s diameter to 52 meters, according to Edwin Jumao-as, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

Jumao-as said that the old traffic scheme or the use of traffic lights at the junction would continue until the planned widening of the roundabout would be complete.

Additionally, Jumao-as mentioned the relocation of the signage to warn motorists of the ‘experimental rotunda’ to ensure that drivers are aware of the appropriate lane while they are still far from the junction of UN Avenue and DM Cortes Street.

Meanwhile, the proposed roundabout, located at the foot of Marcelo Fernan Bridge, is expected to improve traffic flow.

READ: EXPLAINER: Why does the gov’t want to put a rotunda in UN Avenue?

Although initial tests faced some challenges over the weekend, stakeholders remain committed to making the necessary adjustments.

The Cebu Provincial government proposed the installation of the roundabout to facilitate continuous vehicle flow without relying on traffic lights, which aims to address congestion problems in one of Mandaue City’s busiest intersections./ with reports from Mary Rose Sagarino

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP