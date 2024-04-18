Bayogos takes on Doheny, Irish ex-world champion, in Inoue-Nery undercard

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Undefeated Filipino prospect Bryl Bayogos will make his Japan debut in the undercard of Naoya Inoue-Luis Nery world title showdown on May 6, 2024, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

Bayogos, who fights under Sanman Boxing’s banner, will square off with veteran former world champion Irish TJ “The Power” Doheny in an eight-rounder fight in the super bantamweight division.

READ MORE:

Albert Pagara comeback fight won’t happen in Cebu

Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas qualify for Paris Olympics boxing

Bayogos and Doheny will serve as the curtain opener of the five-bout fight card with Inoue and Nery spearheading the main event pitting the former’s four world titles.

The 22-year-old Bayogos of General Santos City has seven wins with two knockouts and one draw. This will be his first stint in Japan. He is on a four-fight winning streak since 2023.

His most recent win was against Ryan Rey Ponteras by unanimous decision.

Doheny will be Bayogos’ first foreign opponent.

READ MORE:

Blow-By-Blow: Unbeaten Albert Francisco wins PH Youth belt

Melvin Jerusalem wants unification fight after world title win

On the other hand, Doheny is a former International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super bantamweight champion.

He became a world champion in 2018 in Japan by defeating Ryosuke Iwasa by unanimous decision. He went on to defend his title once but lost it to Daniel Roman in 2019 by a majority decision in the United States.

After that loss, Doheny’s career had a roller coaster ride, losing four of his last eight bouts.

Doheny has a 25-4 (win-loss) record with 19 knockouts.

Still, he’s on a back-to-back winning streak in Japan defeating Kazuki Nakajima to win the WBO Asia Pacific super bantamweight title and defending it against American Japhethlee Llamido last October where he won via a technical knockout.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP