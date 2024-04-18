Road closures on April 21 in Lapu-Lapu, Cordova, SRP, CCLEX

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect major roads in Mactan Island, South Road Properties (SRP), and the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) to be closed to traffic as the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu will unfold on Sunday, April 21, at the Mactan Newtown grounds.

The Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) and the IronMan 70.3 Lapu-Lapu organizers already issued a traffic advisory for the race on Sunday.

READ MORE:

Lapu-Lapu City to close roads for Ironman on April 21

Lapu-Lapu hosts milestone 10th Ironman 70.3 anniversary

IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu fields record number of pro triathletes

Over 1,343 triathletes from 54 countries, less than the 2022 edition will strut their wares in this major international triathlon race.

In 2022, which marked the return of the IronMan 70.3 race in Cebu after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, over 1,800 triathletes from 40 countries joined.

This time, although it’s fewer, it has nothing short of elite and professional triathletes. It will field a record number of 29 of the world’s best long-distance triathletes on Sunday.

With that in mind, Lapu-Lapu City will have a full road closure from Mactan Newtown Boulevard to Mactan Junction (traffic light) towards Marigondon all the way to Suba-Panas and to the Lapu-Lapu City-Cordova boundary from 4:00 am to 12 noon on Sunday.

READ MORE:

IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu fields record number of pro triathletes

Lapu-Lapu hosts milestone 10th Ironman 70.3 anniversary

Also, roads from Mactan Newtown to Punta Engano will be closed from 4:00 am to 4:00 pm on Sunday.

In Cordova, there will be no access to Marigondon during the race as it will be part of the bike course.

Meanwhile in Cebu City, the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in the South Road Properties (SRP) from Plaza Independencia entry to the Il Corso-El Pardo intersection will be closed from 4:00 a.m. to 12 noon.

All vehicles from Talisay City going north to Cebu City via CSCR must take the El Pardo Road and proceed to Bagsakan Access Road to exit Vestil Street. All vehicles from Cebu City going to Talisay City can access the same alternative route mentioned above.

Lastly, the CCLEX will be fully closed from 3:00 am to 12 noon.

The race will feature a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90k bike, and 21k run that covers Lapu-Lapu City, Municipality of Cordova, and Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP