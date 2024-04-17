Albert Pagara comeback fight won’t happen in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-anticipated comeback fight of “Prince” Albert Pagara on June 15 won’t be happening at the posh NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

This was after organizers decided to hold the fight instead at the Passi Arena in Iloilo apparently to save on costs.

Lorenzo Sy the head of the Chao Sy Promotions earlier announced that Pagara will fight for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia lightweight title at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

Sy also announced that Pagara will banner his June 15 fight card with the IBF regional title at stake against Chinese Yelejian Aketeliete.

However, due to unknown reasons, Sy decided to replace the six-star casino with a more budget-friendly venue in Passi City, Iloilo which is 57-kilometers north of Iloilo City.

The fight card now billed as “Thrilla in Passi City: Return of the Prince” features not only Albert Pagara and Aketeliete but several prospects such as John Kevien Jimenez and Jason Aranas whose opponents are yet to be announced.

This will be Pagara’s first fight in one and a half years. He was last seen in action in November 2022 where he won against Allan Villanueva via a fourth-round stoppage.

Albert Pagara is one of Philippine boxing’s top prospects before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. He once fought for the ALA Boxing Gym and has a record of 34 wins with 24 knockouts and one defeat. he was one of two boxing brothers who terrorized the lighter weight divisions of the sport in the country.

Meanwhile, Aketeliete has an 8-3-1 (win-loss-draw) record with two knockouts. Aketeliete will fight in the Philippines for the first time.

