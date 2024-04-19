Angels’ Walk for Autism in Cebu returns to SM Seaside April 21

CEBU CITY – Philippines — The annual Angels’ Walk for Autism will be held in Cebu on Sunday (April 21. 2024) at SM Seaside, South Road Properties, Cebu City, simultaneous with other Angels’ Walks in Metro Manila (Mall of Asia Arena), Iloilo, Davao, and Bacolod.

Assembly of all participants is at the SM Seaside Mountain Wing Main Lobby (9:45 AM to 10:30 AM), followed by the Angels Walk through the mall (10:30 AM to 11:00 AM), and the Program Proper at the SM Seaside Center Stage (11:00 AM to 12:00 NN). The program will showcase the talents of individuals on the autism spectrum.

This annual event spearheaded here by Autism Society Philippines (ASP) Cebu Chapter aims to inspire acceptance, accommodation and appreciation of persons on the autism spectrum all year round. The in-mall parade and gathering brings together Cebu’s autism community composed of PWAs and their families, teachers, therapists and students from schools, learning and therapy centers, volunteers from NGOs and socio-civic organizations, and advocates from the public and private sector in a show of commitment towards an “Autism-OK Philippines”.

Beyond being a powerful platform to show the accomplishments of persons with autism in the country, it is a call to action for public awareness, private sector involvement, and the inclusion of the autism agenda in government social development initiatives.

This year’s Angels Walk participants may register for FREE at https://forms.gle/Mm6byEVP6BGPQqUs5. Available seats at the Center Stage will however be on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to ASP, Angels’ Walk for Autism is not just a local event but a celebration of our nation’s strong familial bonds that have resonated globally. The advocacy has reached communities not only within the Philippines but also across the ASEAN region and the world. With 13,000 members spread across 103 chapters around the country, the Autism Society Philippines has become a beacon of hope and acceptance.

Established in 1989, Autism Society Philippines (ASP) is a national, non-profit organization working towards an environment that empowers persons on the autism spectrum to become the best of their potential — self-reliant, independent, productive and socially accepted members of an Autism-OK Philippines. ASP labors to establish institutional mechanisms to support neuro-diverse persons and their families.

The 35-year-old advocacy group has been at the forefront of providing services to families and individuals on the autism spectrum. It celebrates the great strides society has made toward protecting the welfare of those on the autism spectrum and the families who care for them. Those with disabilities are protected by laws such as the Magna Carta of Persons with Disabilities, the Equal Opportunity Employment Act, the Anti-Bullying Act, the Universal Healthcare Law, and the Inclusive Education Law.

The Angels’ Walk is held in partnership with SM Cares, which is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls. It was launched in 2004 to organize sustainability and community support efforts, into a comprehensive program that tackles a wide range of initiatives. SM ensures that its CSR programs serve as catalysts for positive change in the community it serves.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP