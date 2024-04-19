LISTEN: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is a double album

SURPRISE SWIFTIES! In a shocking turn of events, Taylor Swift released a second part to her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” two hours after its release on Friday, April 19.

The famed American singer initially announced that she would release her eleventh studio album at midnight, Eastern Time, on the said date.

While Swifties worldwide were preparing for what seemed like a deeply emotional album, nobody predicted Taylor Swift would release a second part of what critics acclaim as a top-tier album.

READ ALSO: Hurt? Relatable? Here’s why Cebuano fans tune in to Taylor Swift’s songs

Listen to “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” here

The double album features 15 more songs in addition to the 16 previously released tracks from the announced catalog. It features various artists, including Post Malone and Florence + The Machines.

The artist is expected to drop the music video of her first single, “Fortnight feat. Post Malone,” at 8 PM on Friday, Philippine Time.

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift on sensational, sorrowful moments in ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

The last time Taylor Swift released a surprise album was in 2020 when she released “Evermore”, the sister album to her Grammy-winning album “Folklore.” Both albums received acclaim from critics and fans for redirecting her discography to a new genre.

What do you think about Taylor Swift’s surprise double album?

READ ALSO: Songs to listen to before The Tortured Poets Department

READ ALSO: Emotion overload? Tune into a Taylor Swift song