IRONMAN 70.3 LAPU-LAPU CEBU: Scorching heat, tough competition await racers on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines– IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu racers will have to contend with the searing heat and tough competition as the grand triathlon unfolds Sunday, April 21, at the Mactan Newtown.

With temperatures rising up to 40 degrees Celsius due to the El Niño phenomenon, the organizers of the international triathlon race didn’t leave a single stone unturned to ensure the safety and well-being of its triathletes.

A total of 1,385 triathletes from 54 countries including 29 male and female pros will compete on Sunday.

During the press conference on Friday at the Race Expo in Mactan Newtown, head organizer Princess Galura assured all participants that they prepared more than enough.

“It’s going to be hot, really hot, but we have provided enough assets, so please consume whatever we have for you, so we will all see you strong at the finish line,” said Galura who is the president and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc.

Galura explained that the IRONMAN Group which she is part of has a global protocol that follows a certain heat mitigation. Mactan Island is currently on the orange level according to Galura.

It means the heat is somewhat manageable for a triathlon race. Otherwise, they can shorten the 21-kilometer run or perhaps cancel the run portion if the heat index further rises.

“Basically, we are monitoring the heat index from caution to extreme danger. Right now we are in the orange area of the heat index. We have many ways to mitigate the race if it gets too hot. We can shorten the run or remove the run part of the race,” Galura explained.

“Right now extreme heat is not on the card, right now everyone can do the 21k run. We have global protocols that we follow with the help of the LGU of Lapu-Lapu. We are putting too much effort so we can ensure to go beyond with our global protocols.”

NECESSARY ASSETS DEPLOYED

Besides that, Galura revealed that they will provide all necessary assets to keep the participants cool and hydrated throughout the race.

There will be two hydration stations at the swim area, three at the bike course, and six at the run course which is the most crucial part of the race. It also includes electrolyte stations.

Besides the 1.9k swim, the participants must conquer 90k bike and 21k run that cover the Mactan Island, Cordova town, Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), and Cebu City’s South Road Properties (SRP).

“We have our usual hydration and electrolyte stations along the route, but we felt it’s going to be extremely hot that we never experienced before,” added Galura.

“So, we’re going to have firetrucks, we have water tankers, we have mist showers and cooling buses for the participants. It’s going to be very fun for the age groupers, at the finish line, we have 10 freezing ice-cold pools. You have all those assets during the run because that’s where the athletes experience the challenge of the race.”

Also, there will be 1,700 PNP personnel, more than 300 marshals, medical personnel, thousands of streetside cheerers, and force multipliers from the Lapu-Lapu and Cordova LGUs will be deployed throughout the race course.

PRO TRIATHLETES

Adding excitement to the race are the 29 pro triathletes competing for supremacy in the male and female categories.

The 2024 IRONMAN Lapu-Lapu Cebu will field a record 29 pro triathletes comprised of Olympic medalists, ex-world champions, and rising stars.

“It’s the first time to see this many pros. I am as excited as everyone. We will have a great show whether it’s the pros or the age groupers,” added Galura.

These pro triathletes include 16 male and 13 female pros. Some of the notable triathletes are world No. 11 Daniel Bækkegård of Denmark and the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist Henri Schoeman of South Africa.

Meanwhile, the distaff side has German Anne Reischmann, British Lucy Byram, and Aussie Dimity-Lee Duke.

