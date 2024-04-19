Paradero, Malupangue clash in Masbate

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s all systems go for the ‘Bakbakan sa Masbate’ boxing spectacle hosted by ATK Promotions under the patronage of Masbate Governor Antonio Kho.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 20, at the Cataingan Astrodome.

Headlining the fight card is former world title challenger Robert ‘Super Inggo’ Paradero from Bukidnon, who will face off against Charlie Malupangue from Zamboanga del Norte.

They are set to battle in an eight-round non-title bout within the flyweight division. Paradero and Malupangue had their official weigh-in on Friday, both tipping the scales at exactly 112 pounds.

At 27 years old, Paradero has encountered a career slump, having lost seven of his last nine bouts, with the remaining two ending in draws.

His most recent match against ARQ Boxing Stable’s Berland Robles concluded in a technical draw after he sustained a deep gash on his scalp from an accidental headbutt.

Prior to that, Paradero suffered five consecutive losses, including fights for the WBF world super flyweight and OPBF silver flyweight titles.

His current record stands at 18 wins, seven losses, and two draws, with 12 knockouts to his credit.

Meanwhile, Malupangue holds a record of 9 wins, 11 losses, and 4 draws, with six knockouts in his resume. Like Paradero, Malupangue’s career has been on a downward trend, with six consecutive losses since 2022.

Thus, Both fighters are determined to make a comeback from their recent setbacks.

The rest of the fight card, supported by Kho Shipping Lines, includes matchups such as Sherwin Dacullo versus Sandre Paderan, Datu Adam versus Jerry Tabago, and Joy Ebcas versus Christian Salazar.

In addition to the professional bouts, the event will feature 20 amateur matches.

