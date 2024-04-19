Mingnilla residents complain of foul odor, smog from Talisay landfill

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five days after the landfill in Barangay Tapul, Talisay City caught fire, some residents in several barangays in Minglanilla town have been complaining about the foul odor and smog from the area.

On Monday, a fire alarm went off at the said landfill, allegedly causing smog in some areas of Minglanilla.

Linao-Pata Barangay Councilor Merlyn Nacua, in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo, expressed alarm over the situation, fearing its potential health impacts on her constituents.

She revealed that she had experienced asthma attacks, which she believed were triggered by the smog.

Nacua said that she and others have been able to smell the foul odor from the smog during nighttime.

“Problema gyud kaayo namo kay during sa mga tungang gabie, seguro mga alas-10, alas-11, hangtod magkaanam na gyud na ug ka-grabe magkasaka ang oras sir. Makamata mi sa grabeng baho, sakit sa mata, mosud gyud sa balay ang aso,” Nacua said.

Aside from this, several children were already experiencing coughs due to the smog.

Among the barangays affected by the smog were Linao-Lipata, Cuanos, Tubod, Vito, and Pakigne.

Due to this, Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad advised residents in these areas to always wear facemasks and to close their windows and doors so that the smog won’t enter their homes.

