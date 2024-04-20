IRONKIDS: Kids with iron hearts and iron wills
LOOK: Some of the highlights from the swimming portion of the IRONKIDS Aquathlon on Saturday, April 20, at the Reef Island Resort Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.
The IRONKIDS is a prelude to the grand event on Sunday which is the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu with thousands competing including a record-field of 29 of the world’s top pro triathletes.
Photos by USPF-Inter Josh Almonte.
