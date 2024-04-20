IRONKIDS: Kids with iron hearts and iron wills

By: Josh Almonte - CDN Digital | April 20,2024 - 08:08 AM

LOOK: Some of the highlights from the swimming portion of the IRONKIDS Aquathlon on Saturday, April 20, at the Reef Island Resort Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The IRONKIDS is a prelude to the grand event on Sunday which is the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu with thousands competing including a record-field of 29 of the world’s top pro triathletes.

Photos by USPF-Inter Josh Almonte.

IRONKIDS

IRONKIDS

IRONKIDS

IRONKIDS

TAGS: Aquathlon, ironkids, Ironman
