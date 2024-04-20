Volunteer Recognition Day: What does it take to become a volunteer?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In a fast paced world of today, we seldom get the chance to do leisure things for ourselves, let alone do things for others.

In the morning, we get up to get ready for our daily routine, something we endure as we try and build our own empire to make every exhausting day worth it.

While we mostly think of ourselves, there are those who juggle personal goals with being a volunteer.

One example is Francis Adrian Romualdo, a Misamis Oriental-native who is the president of the non-government organization (NGO), We Feed.

Volunteer Recognition Day

As we celebrate Volunteer Recognition Day today, April 20, Romualdo shares his journey as a volunteer while being a political science student at the same time.

Volunteer Recognition Day is a we honor, recognize, and celebrate the selfless individuals who volunteer their time and energy to help others and promote good causes. Someone like Romualdo.

So it’s just fitting to share his story to get to know first hand what it takes to be a volunteer.

Romualdo started his journey in volunteering in 2014 with a church organization in their hometown in Balingasag, Misamis Oriental. Years passed and he got more interested in the art of volunteering.

This urged him to start his own organization, the “League of Young Catalysts.”

“Since then, I’ve been dedicated to conducting projects, especially those directly related to youth empowerment and good governance, as they align closely with my personal advocacy. Through collaborative efforts with diverse groups, both governmental and non-governmental, we’ve spearheaded initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of our community, particularly focusing on children and youth,’ he said.

Finding We Feed

From starting his organization back in his hometown, he chanced upon an NGO in Cebu when he started studying as a college student.

It was during the celebration of the International Youth Day in 2019 when fate led him to We Feed.

We Feed, founded by former Cebu City Sangguniang Kabataan Federation president Jessica Resch, was holding an event that night.

It was as if the universe conspired for Romualdo and We Feed to find each other and continue their quest to extend help to those in need.

“ It began with a simple intention of volunteering and connecting with her office to assist with youth projects, sharing my experiences working with various youth organizations in Mindanao. At that time, I was new to Cebu and eager to get involved,” he added.

With his will to be part of an organization as a volunteer, it led him to be part of the numerous programs and activities done by We Feed.

From feeding children, which is the main purpose of We Feed, to extending help to fire victims and other victims of calamities, Romualdo found happiness with this new organization he is a volunteer of.

Volunteerism: Not for the faint of heart

When the pandemic hit, We Feed stayed active and engaged in donation and information drive to support those struggling during one of the hardest time in the world’s history.

“As we step into the realm of 2024, brimming with enthusiasm and purpose, We Feed is back in action, fervently pursuing our mission to serve the youth and children in our communities. This year holds special significance as we celebrate a decade oF service and unwavering dedication under the banner of We Feed,” he said.

From being just a mere volunteer of the organization to being the current president, he shares that volunteer work is not for the faint of heart.

Romualdo shares that to be a volunteer, it takes a lot of effort and guts to make ends meet.

As a volunteer, he pin points that there are tons of way to extend help to those in need, especially to the children. But it’s the lack of resources that makes helping others difficult.

“It’s disheartening to know that we have the passion and willingness to make a difference, but sometimes find ourselves unable to do as much as we’d like due to these constraints,” said Romualdo.

Uplifting

On the other hand, even when met with some constraints, he shares the best thing about being a volunteer is being able to witness intangible impact of the simple initiative to the community.

“Regardless of the scale of our efforts, big or small, every contribution adds to the development and upliftment of communities in need,” he added.

To be a volunteer goes beyond just giving your time and effort, but most of the time, it calls for you to share what little funds you have to make sure a program pushes through–A program you were a part of, a program that you know would make a great impact in someone else’s life.

Message to volunteers

To be a volunteer takes a lot of courage, strength and will to push through even with some setbacks.

Romualdo is living proof that things can get done if you are determined to help.

His message to other volunteers is “simple yet profound.”

“When faced with challenges and weariness creeps in, and the desire to continue helping others begins to wane, remember to pause. But never stop. Take a moment to breathe, and reconnect with your ‘why.’ This driving force reminds you of the purpose behind your volunteer work, igniting your passion and commitment to our cause. Let it serve as your compass, guiding you through obstacles and inspiring you to persist. For if we falter, who will be there to uplift others in their time of need? When you ever get tired of volunteering, always go back to your ‘why.'”

That should be enough reason for you to get up and finish what you and your organization has started.

TO ALL VOLUNTEERS, WE APPRECIATE YOUR WORK AND EFFORT.

Happy Volunteer Recognition Day!