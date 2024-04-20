Liloan to host ‘scenic’ mountain run on April 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Liloan is hosting the first ‘Run Kings Mt. Run’ on April 28, that will start and end in Barangay Yati.

This one-of-a-kind running event will pass through three scenic mountain barangays in Liloan, aiming to promote eco and sports tourism in the town.

Previously, Liloan gained recognition as a major triathlon hub when it hosted the XTerra off-road international triathlon race from 2013 to 2015.

This time, the local government and various sports enthusiasts are bringing back the excitement and challenge of off-road racing through this running event, offering distances of 12 kilometers, 8 kilometers, and 4 kilometers.

The route will traverse Barangays Yati, Santa Cruz, San Roque, Lataban, and vice versa. It will pass through three mountain barangays known for their sceneries.

The event organizers, including CSAS, Team Viva Events, Move by Liloan Councilor Kath Jumapao, and the Municipality of Liloan led by Mayor Aljew Frasco, anticipate attracting over a hundred runners. They are also collaborating with officials from Barangay Yati and Barangay San Vicente.

Cash prizes are up for grabs for the winners, cared of by the various sponsors of the event.

For those interested in participating, they can find more information on the Run Kings Facebook page. /clorenciana

