Night run to be held in Mandaue in March

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A unique running event will be held in Mandaue City on March 12, 2023 — a family-oriented night run.

“We’re expecting more runners because running events and marathons are back. But we want to make ours different by having it as a night run, which somehow remains a family-oriented run unlike common running events held early in the morning,” said Enzo Nathan Go, represented the organizers of the running event billed as TITANS RUN 2023: Glow in the Dark.

“So, we expect families such as children and parents to run together without sacrificing to wake up early,” Go said about the running event which was launched earlier today in a private school in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Organizers said they would be expecting participants to run with neon lights and glow in the dark accessories, and the former also assured that the event would have a party-like atmosphere.

“It’s a neon run experience where runners will have glow in the dark accessories, colorful lights, music, food and drinks booth, and a DJ,” said Johan Tan, one of the representatives of the organizers.

The organizers assured that it would be a fun-filled experience for the runners.

The night run will have five categories, the 1-kilometer, 3k open, 3k Dad & Son, (12 years old and below), 5k open, and 10k open, all open to the public.

“This year, we’ll be having the run in Mandani Bay, it’s open to all,” said Go.

He also assured that the night run would be safe for kids.

“Our running event is centered on having a fun and safe experience for all ages. Our race route is looped, so it’s safe for kids,” Go said.

Organizers are targeting 2,500 runners to take part in the running event.

They also assure that cash prizes will be given to winning runners in every category.

Runners can email organizers — [email protected] — for details on the night run.

Organizers of this night run are PAREF Springdale’s Student Body Organization (SBO), who are collaborating with the school’s grade 3 parents.

