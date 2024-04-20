Toyota latest hybrid electric vehicle, the Corolla Cross GR-S, is now in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Elevate your drive into the future of automotive excellence as Toyota Motor Philippines sets a new standard in hybrid vehicles with the launch of its latest offering, the Corolla Cross GR-S hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), in Cebu on April 19, 2024.

This midsize SUV boasts a plethora of features designed to elevate your driving experience, including power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, a 360-degree camera system, and Toyota’s full Safety Sense suite of driver-assist features.

As you step inside, you are met with the epitome of comfort and luxury, thanks to the plush, well-bolstered leather seats.

The driver’s seat, equipped with an 8-way power adjustment, ensures a comfortable driving experience for any journey. Plus, generous back legroom guarantees that passengers travel in utmost comfort.

Toyota: Geared towards carbon neutrality

Toyota’s Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) are engineered to not only enhance your driving experience but also reduce emissions. These vehicles seamlessly combine the power of a conventional engine with the fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness of an electric motor.

During the launch, Elvin Luciano, Vice President of the Marketing Services Department at Toyota Motor Philippines, highlighted the theme “Go Electrify with Toyota.”

He shared that Toyota has been a trailblazer in electrification since 2009 and now offers the widest range of HEVs, including sedans like the Camry and Altis, as well as crossovers like the Corolla Cross and Yaris Cross.

With over 30,000 Toyota and Lexus electrified vehicles already on Philippine roads as of February 2024, Luciano said the brand is making its way to growing strides toward carbon neutrality.

In Mabolo and Lapu-Lapu City alone, sales of Toyota HEVs are on the rise, with one of their main challenges being the shortage of supply due to the escalating demand in the market. In fact, Toyota Mabolo was recognized in 2023 for achieving the highest sales of HEVs in the region.

Troubleshooting? No problem

Meanwhile, the reliability of Toyota hybrids is unparalleled, said Clifton Capanas, the service manager of Toyota Mabolo. With no major complaints reported since their introduction, Toyota hybrids offer peace of mind to drivers.

According to Capanas, the younger generation should consider investing in these new hybrid cars, as they offer more than just sleek looks and aesthetics. Beyond their striking aesthetics, these vehicles offer luxurious comfort and exceptional fuel economy.

He explained that filling your gasoline tank not only extends its longevity but also amplifies its mileage potential. However, the exact increase in mileage is contingent upon several factors, notably driving style.

It effectively doubles the driving range, which adds a compelling advantage for drivers who seek enhanced fuel efficiency and prolonged journeys.

Toyota’s aftersales service is no headache. Capanas said that even before the HEVs arrived in Cebu, they already ensured that their team members were adeptly trained to handle hybrid vehicles so they could provide comprehensive maintenance and troubleshooting support.

“I can attest to that. Before Toyota launched hybrid vehicles, we already training our team members who would handle the units on maintenance or troubleshooting in case there would be problems. So I think our crew is equipped,” he said.

He also explained that the decision to upgrade the Corolla to a mid-size SUV reflects Toyota’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

By refreshing its appeal while maintaining its legacy of reliability, Capanas said Toyota continues to cater to the evolving needs of drivers.

How Toyota HEVs Work

While many of us may not be curious about how hybrid vehicles work, it’s fascinating to understand their dual power system.

While at Rest:

Upon starting the vehicle, cruising at low and moderate speeds, or coming to a complete stop, the electric motor seamlessly takes over from the engine to minimize fuel consumption.

During Acceleration and Deceleration:

When you need a boost in speed, the gasoline engine automatically kicks in to provide additional power. Conversely, when slowing down or coming to a stop, the battery powering the electric motors is replenished.

When Coming to a Halt:

Through Regenerative Braking, a Hybrid Electric Vehicle can self-charge by transforming the motor into a generator. This innovative feature eliminates the need for plugging your car into a power source, as every brake application contributes to recharging your vehicle.

Advantage of Toyota HEVs?

You may also consider the multitude of benefits awaiting you when you choose your next drive as an HEV owner.

Reduced Emissions:

By consuming less fuel, Hybrid Electric Vehicles play a pivotal role in reducing CO2 emissions and other harmful pollutants, making them a beacon of environmental advocacy.

Fuel Efficiency:

With the combined power of a gasoline engine and an electric motor, HEV owners enjoy fewer trips to the gas station, freeing up more time for exciting adventures.

Hybrid Acceleration:

Electric motors boast high torque, enabling swift and smooth acceleration, ensuring a gratifying and responsive driving experience every time you hit the road.

Hybrid Quietness:

Thanks to the quiet operation of electric motors, you can indulge in your favorite car playlist without any unwanted noise distractions, enhancing your driving pleasure.

Priority Registration:

The Land Transportation Office prioritizes the registration process for HEV owners, streamlining the procedure and offering expedited service during registration renewal, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Tax Exemption:

In support of sustainable mobility, the Philippine government has implemented a 50% excise tax exemption under the TRAIN law, significantly reducing the costs associated with owning an HEV.

No Plugin Needed:

Toyota HEVs eliminate the need for plug-in charging, as they harness energy through regenerative braking, storing it in the battery for future use, providing unparalleled convenience for drivers.

You can explore more of this at The Gallery, Ayala Center Cebu, until April 21, 2024. Visit to discover the cutting-edge features and experience the unparalleled performance of Toyota’s latest hybrid vehicles firsthand.