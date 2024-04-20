Cebuano athletes excel in IRONKIDS Lapu-Lapu 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s young athletes dominated the IRONKIDS Lapu-Lapu 2024 swim-run event on Saturday, April 20, at The Reef in RLC Residences on Mactan Island.

Zackary Angelo Da Silva and Christy Ann Perez led the way, triumphing in the boys’ 11-12 years old and girls’ 13-15 years old categories, respectively. Miro Habana also secured victory in the boys’ 13-15 years old category.

In the girls’ 13-15 years old division, 13-year-old Perez from Talisay City clinched the title with a time of 13 minutes and 30 seconds for the 200-meter swim and 1.5k run. Fritzie Surima followed in second place with a time of 13:40, trailed by Elizza Maureen Ecalla in third at 14:12. Mary Chris Lalimos claimed fourth in 14:23, while Patris Jada Vergara rounded out the top five in 15:30.

Despite recovering from asthma, Perez expressed surprise at her victory, revealing that her recent health struggles had affected her training.

“Wala jud ko nag expect, the most challenging part was during the preparation kay nasakit jud ko. Dili ko katarong ug ginhawa tungod ato sa ubo, feel gyud nako nga basin ma fourth lang ko or sa fifth. Pero, akong mga teammates naka push nako pag cheer nako, so na motivate ko ug maayo, happy kaayo kay dugay-dugay ko nakabalik ug duwa sa IRONKIDS,” said Perez.

Meanwhile, Perez’s teammate, Da Silva, finished first in the 11-12 years old category, completing the 200m swim and 1.5k run in 10 minutes and 22 seconds.

“I find the race very difficult, but for me, it was the preparation because I’ve been practicing non-stop. I practiced morning and afternoon even bisan nasakit ko, pero akong mama sige ug push nako,” said Da Silva.

In the boys’ 11-12 years old category, Rafael Toledo Jr. finished second with a time of 10:43, followed by Kurt Evans Cruz at 11:05, Earl Jr. Pearson at 11:15, and Joseph Iah Calustre at 11:19.

Alaina Bouffaut claimed first place in the girls’ 11-12 years old category with a time of 11:00. Lauren Lee Tan and Kaia Christiana Gica finished second and third, respectively, in a close photo finish.

In the boys’ 13-15 years old category, Miro Habana of Minglanilla, Cebu, won the race with a time of 12:01.

“It was a fun race. It was my first gold medal in the IRONKIDS. I gave my best!,” said Habana an elite prospect of the Triathlon Philippines.

Fellow Cebuano Kian Manabat came in second at 12:07, achieving his first victory like Habana.

“For me, it wasn’t really winning that made the race fun. It was during the preparation, the thrill of the race, and the excitement of racing, not knowing whether I would win or not,” said Manabat.

David Mora, Al Dustin Bersabal, and Deen Rafael Muñoz secured third to fifth places, respectively, with times of 12:40, 12:41, and 12:50.

In the 6-8 years old category, Liam Nathan Lauron and Serafina Mira Redila emerged as the winners in the boys’ and girls’ divisions, both clocking in at 05:43.

Team D Deans clinched victory in the 11-15 year old relay competition. /clorenciana

