The Bellevue Resort hosts Biggest Wedding Fair in Bohol

Planning one’s dream wedding is undeniably taxing, but best believe that the finest is guaranteed at this year’s edition of the well-loved assemblage of wedding suppliers in Bohol, the “I do Bohol” bridal fair, held at The Bellevue Resort, nestled at Barangay Doljo in the beautiful island of Panglao, Bohol.

This is a very important event because I think it’s really important to reintroduce the idea that Bohol is an amazing wedding destination. As a destination wedding option, Bohol has all the makings of a great stop. You know, you have things to do, things to see, great food to eat, and, of course, many activities to do before and after the wedding. John Andrew Fernandes

Resort Manager of The Bellevue Resort

Hosting the biggest wedding exposition in the entirety of Bohol so far, the 5-star certified luxury resort teamed up with the Bohol Association of Weddings & Event Professionals, Inc. (BAWEP) to gather more than 70 exhibitors to showcase their wedding service offering.

Among the exhibitors present during the 2-day fair were experienced wedding professionals, such as planners, designers, florists, stylists, hair and make-up artists, photographers and videographers, catering services, bakeries and pastry shops, and other wedding specialists.

“[I do Bohol] is one thing to distinguish the unique capacity of Bohol Island itself to cater to special moments such as a wedding, which is very personal and intimate to couples, families, and friends. Bohol has a natural romantic canvas; to be honest, we have the gifts of nature with us, which is perfect for an ideal wedding destination,” The Bellevue Resort’s Director for Sales, Mary Rose Lomibao, said.

This is seconded by the Resort Manager of The Bellevue Resort, John Andrew Fernandes, in saying that, “This is a very important event because I think it’s really important to reintroduce the idea that Bohol is an amazing wedding destination. As a destination wedding option, Bohol has all the makings of a great stop. You know, you have things to do, things to see, great food to eat, and, of course, many activities to do before and after the wedding.”

The ceremonial cutting of ribbons commencing the launch of the exposition was led by The Bellevue Resort Manager John Andrew Fernandes, Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Censoria Yap, Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up, otherwise dubbed the Miss Universe of Bohol, Pauline Cucharo Amelincks, and other key officials of Bohol.

Best of Bohol

Making everyone’s dream wedding a reality were suppliers and exhibitors with proven track records on wedding service and coordination catering in and outside the island of Bohol.

A few of the many wedding specialists present were Silverbleu Weddings & Things, Supreme Weddings and D’Nightingales Wedding and Style for planning and coordination, Mikee Andrei, EJ Relampos, and the Rose Paul Silhouette for gowns, barongs, and other wedding clothing needs for the entire wedding entourage, the Blue Grass Project, Cuckoo Cloud Concepts, and Shiella Estareja’s Styl.la for floral arrangements and styling, and bountiful hair and make-up artists including Gia Elizar Hair and Makeup, Kim Bracamonte, and Pew Velasquez.



Independent photographers and videographers, studios and photobooths, bakeries and pastry shops, bridal car rentals, and shops offering customized wedding favors also joined the biggest wedding fair in Bohol, alongside talents such as hosts and entertainers.

With more than 70 exhibitors vying for a booking and proudly showcasing a glimpse of their offers, everything you can think of and want your wedding to be will surely be achieved.

Giving Suppliers A Voice

On the first day of the wedding fair, some of the participating suppliers and talents were given the opportunity to express their insights about the “I do Bohol” bridal fair 2024 through a laid-back talk show broadcast online.

The meaningful conversation allowed each of them to voice out how they came up with their creations, the challenges they faced, and, for those just beginning, to introduce themselves and boost their footprints in the industry.

The talk show that took place within the confines of The Bellevue Resort also allowed the exhibitors to flaunt their experiences and offers in the hopes of finding clients, both locally and beyond the Bohol island.

Fashion for Expression

Boasting top-tier elegance with a breathtaking sunset as a backdrop, the 2-day nuptial showcase concluded with a bridal fashion show exhibiting the exquisite creations of different wedding ateliers and boutiques in Bohol.

The aisle-like runway screams fashion and expression of love with local models and globally-renowned beauty queens, such as Miss Universe Philippine 2022 1st runner-up Annabelle McDonnell, Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez, and Miss Uzbekistan Grand International 2023 Amaliya Shakirova.

When asked about her experience being part of the show Miss World Philippine 2021, Tracy Perez expressed that, “It’s a new experience for me, but everything was just so beautiful. I’ve seen all the girls, all the designs; it was amazing.”

“I would like to think that there are still so many artists that are not yet discovered, and I think that events like this, specifically, are the best platform to really showcase what they can do, to really give them recognition, to give them the avenue for them to really show what they can do for the people and for weddings, specifically,” she added.



In celebration of the event’s success, The Bellevue Resort arranged a social night dubbed “Let’s Fla-mingle” with the internationally acclaimed queens, the organizers, and the exhibitors.

Up-for-grabs

A private sanctuary by the sea, The Bellevue Resort, introduces its wedding promo, Bells and Vows, perfect for intimate or grand weddings.

“We provide our clients with the best venue options whether it be an intimate gathering or a grand celebration. I vow that here at The Bellevue Resort, we ensure that every moment of your special day is crafted with care and dedication,” said Sheila Baldo, the Events Executive and Wedding Specialist of The Bellevue Resort – Bohol.

The Bellevue Resort’s Bells and Vows allow couples to customize their celebration of forever, inclusive of wedding planning, consultation with dedicated events specialists, menu tasting, reception venue and dinner buffet, pre-wedding shoot, a special gift for the couple, and more at prices not harsh to the pocket.

Packages include a wedding for 100 guests with four amenities of your choice for only Php 320,000.00. The amenities available for choosing are cakes, wines, a photo booth, tables with centerpieces, a hair and make-up room, a bridal car, an acoustic band, a violinist, a fire dance exhibition, a four-course meal for the couple, a body massage at the Azurea Spa, an overnight stay in a junior suite, and many more.

Don’t miss out on bringing your dream wedding to life at The Bellevue Resort. For inquiries and bookings, call 0938 422 2222, send an email to [email protected], or message their official Facebook page.

