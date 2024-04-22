5 Kim Soo-hyun roles that stole our hearts

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun never fails to make our hearts flutter with his drama roles throughout the years and his ongoing drama, “Queen of Tears”, is not an exception.

Kim Soo-hyun was first popularly known in the 2011 South Korean high school drama, “Dream High”, where he played the role of Song Sam Dong, which is believed paved the way for his unending popularity.

Netizens also believed that Kim is meticulous when it comes to choosing drama and became one of the highest-paid actors of 2024.

Let’s trip down memory lane of Kim Soo-hyun’s role that stole our hearts.

1. My Love from the Star (2013)

A 2013 South Korean drama where he played Do Min-joon, an alien who has been stranded on Earth for 400 years and has developed feelings for a famous actress, Choen Song-yi, played by actress Jun Ji-hyun.

2. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

This drama was released during the pandemic in 2020. It’s a drama that tackles mental health and the mystery that surrounds and connects with lead co-star Seo Yea-ji’s role, Ko Mun-young.

3. Dream High (2011)

Such a nostalgic drama! When all youngsters just wish to enroll in a musical high school so they can experience everything from this drama.

It is a star-studded drama about high school students who dreamt of being stars with lead stars who are also Korean idols Bea Suzy, IU, Ok Taec-yeon, Jang Wooyoung, and Hahm Eun-jung alongside Kim Soo-hyun.

It is also where we know that Kim Soo-hyun is not only a good actor but also a great singer.

4. The Moon Embracing The Sun (2012)

It’s a historical drama that is set in the Joseon period. It is about a crowned prince who has romantic feelings with a shaman. Fans applaud Kim Soo-hyun’s performance in this drama and label it as ‘marvelous’ as this drama shows his charisma and portrays the role of the king very well.

5. Queen of Tears (2024)

This is his ongoing drama that received high ratings each released every weekend with his lead co-star, Kim Ji-won, they absolutely captured netizens’ hearts and made us cry in each episode.

Bonus:

Kim Soo-hyun, even in his short appearance in some South Korean dramas like Hotel del Luna and Crash Landing on You, captivates our hearts and makes us ask and want more.

We’d love to see more of you, Kim Soo-hyun oppa!