PNP issues memo to regulate visible tattoo among personnel, applicants

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has issued a memorandum regulating the bearing and sporting of tattoos among its personnel, applicants, and even cadets in the academy, according to spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

In a press briefing on Monday, Fajardo said PNP issued Memorandum Circular 2024-023 in March this year, requiring all personnel with existing tattoos to provide a written affidavit declaring their tattoos and have the visible ones removed.

“We have an MC pertaining to the wearing of tattoos. Those who are trying to get into PNP and those who intend to apply will not be accepted if they have tattoos,” Fajardo said in Filipino.

“For those with existing tattoos, once the MC’s publication becomes available, they must provide us details on what kind of tattoos they have. They will also be disallowed from inking themselves, especially on body parts not covered by their uniforms,” she added.

Aesthetic tattoos

Designs bearing extremist symbols or those that indicate indecency, racism, and sexism, among others, are not allowed.

However, Fajardo noted that the MC does not cover aesthetic tattoos on eyebrows and lips, among others.

The PNP official said the organization’s leadership pushed for the issuance of the MC after observing some personnel with tattoos already showing on their arms and other parts not covered by their uniforms.

Administrative charges

Meanwhile, Fajardo said that those who will be asked to have their ink removed will be given three months, and administrative charges await those who will not comply.

Fajardo said the MC was approved on March 19. She added that the policy will take effect 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette.

But, a quick search for the document indicated that it was not yet published online.

