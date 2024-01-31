Campaign launched vs display of PNP, TEAM stickers on private vehicles

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The display of stickers bearing the name and logo of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is prohibited, especially on privately owned vehicles.

TEAM Asst. Department Head Hyll Retuya said this could create confusion and give the impression that the vehicle owner was a person in authority.

Retuya, however warned, that the display of these stickers will not spare vehicle drivers, who commit traffic violations, from arrest and the impounding of their units.

“Wala gyud nay ingun ana. Even if naay sticker, naa may na-impound diri nga naay sticker,” said Retuya.

TEAM, in coordination with the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), conducted “Operation Baklas” early this week to discourage the display of PNP and TEAM stickers on privately owned vehicles.

The said stickers were removed but the concerned drivers were no longer fined.

According to TEAM Operations Division Head Arnold Malig-on, “Operation Baklas” were conducted on Monday, January 29, along the national highway in Barangay Jagobiao and on D.M. Cortes Street, near the Cansaga Bridge in Barangay Paknaan.

The said operation was in compliance with the directive of TEAM Executive Director Edwin Jumao-as after they had noticed the proliferation of PNP and TEAM stickers that are placed on display on private vehicles.

Meanwhile, Retuya said that they did not distribute the stickers are now on display on private vehicles.

Retuya said they are yet to determine the source of these stickers.

In a separate interview, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, the MCPO spokesperson, said that they do not also distribute PNP stickers for public use.

