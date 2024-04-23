Prescription drug fiasco in Cebu: PH pharma group reminds public on regulations

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The country’s largest group of pharmacists reminded the public to comply with regulations over prescription drugs.

The Philippine Pharmacists Association Inc. (PPhA) made this announcement on Monday, April 22, 2024, following a viral post on social media involving a pharmacist and a customer here.

In a statement, the PPhA pointed out that there are laws in place regulating the dispensing of medicines for public health and safety.

“Ensuring the safe and responsible dispensing of prescription drugs is vital for protecting public health,” the group wrote.

Pharmacist vs customer

A now-deleted video of a customer allegedly berating a pharmacist in a drug store inside a supermarket in uptown Cebu City recently made rounds online.

The pharmacist refused to sell the customer a brand of prescription drugs for treating hypertension when no prescription slip was presented.

The pharmacist also pointed out the brand of medicine the customer wanted to purchase had an Rx label, which means it’s a prescription drug.

Netizens were quick to reshare copies of the footage and came to the pharmacist’s defense.

Mandated by law

PPhA, for their part, also told the public that pharmacists are mandated by law, under the Philippine Pharmacy Act of 2016, to adhere to existing guidelines on dispensing drugs, particularly those that needed prescription.

This means they are authorized to refuse anyone who wanted to buy prescription drugs if they fail to present prescription slips.

“Pharmacists as stewards of medication safety are sworn to the law and committed to adhering to these guidelines,” they added.

In the meantime, the PPhA urged everyone to consult licensed healthcare professionals before buying medicines, regardless of if they are prescription or over the counter ones.

“We encourage the public to work together to promote a culture of safety and accountability in healthcare practices for optimum health outcomes,” they said.

