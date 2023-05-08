FDA warns vs fake versions of popular medicines

By: Donna Z. Pazzibugan - Philippine Daily Inquirer | May 08,2023 - 07:31 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Counterfeit versions of some popular over-the-counter pain relievers and flu medicines are circulating in the market, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported.

The FDA issued advisories on May 4 through its website warning consumers and pharmacies against fake versions of nine brands of medicines: Alaxan, Neozep Forte, Bioflu, Tuseran Forte, Ponstan, Diatabs, Kremil-S, Medicol Advance, and Lomotil.

The FDA advisories showed photos of the authentic drug products alongside the counterfeit versions. The genuine and fake medicines look almost the same, except for some slight discoloration in the latter.

The FDA merely said: “The lot number, knurling and print appearance [of the counterfeit products] are not comparable with the standard features of the registered product.”

The FDA warned establishments and outlets from selling or dispensing counterfeit drug products. Violators face imprisonment ranging from six years up to 10 years and a fine of between P100,000 to P500,000 or both, for the manufacture, sale, or distribution of counterfeit drugs.

