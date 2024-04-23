Win a Dream Getaway: Join CDN Digital’s International Travel Fair 2024 Panglao Paradise Giveaway!

As part of its series of activities for its 5th-anniversary celebration, CDN Digital partners with the 9th International Travel Fair (ITF) for an online giveaway where one lucky winner will get to win a 3-day and 2-night staycation in a luxurious resort in the picturesque island of Panglao, Bohol.

Grab the chance to experience this unforgettable summer retreat by following these simple steps:

Update your Facebook profile pic by applying the official partnership profile photo frame of the International Travel Fair 2024 and CDN Digital via https://twb.nz/itf2024xcdndigital . Make sure to keep the profile photo until May 5, 2024.

Ensure you hit the like button on the Facebook pages of both the International Travel Fair – Philippines and CDN Digital

Tag five of your friends in the comment section of CDN Digital’s promo post at https://inqnews.net/ITFxCDNDigitalGiveaway , and share why winning the 3D2N stay in Panglao, Bohol, holds significant meaning for you.

The winner will be drawn on May 5, 2024, during the International Travel Fair – Philippines event at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The 9th International Travel Festival

More travel packages and promos await aspiring travelers at the 9th International Travel Festival 2024 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Pacific Grand Ballroom from May 3 until 5, 2024.



Expect huge discounts and promos on flights and tour packages with various exhibitors from the tourism industry and partners such as airlines, hotels, resorts, travel agencies, and visa specialists to Local Government Units (LGUs) and regional and national tourism organizations participating this year.

Mark your calendars and follow the International Travel Festival – Philippines on Facebook for updates and announcements.

CDN Digital 5th Anniversary: Cebu and Beyond

On January 1, 2024, CDN Digital marked its 5th anniversary since its pivot from a daily newspaper to the leading online news organization in Cebu with the theme “Cebu and Beyond.”

CDN Digital readers and followers, “siloys,” can look forward to more promotions as CDN Digital celebrates its milestone year. Follow CDN Digital on Facebook, and to catch the latest news, go to https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net.

