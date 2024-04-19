9th ITF amplifies ‘Love to Travel’ to boost local tourism

The 9th edition of the International Travel Festival (ITF) encourages people to “Love to Travel” with over 160 exhibitors gathered in one venue to take local tourism an extra mile at the Pacific Grand Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, starting May 3 to 5, 2024.

Airlines, travel agencies, resorts, hotels, and other tourism stakeholders are just some of the many exhibitors expected to offer exclusive travel deals with a 50% cut in prices.

“Tourism and the art of travel have been in the existence of our community; and has proven that it not only drives economic development but also improves social development for every Filipino and every human being,” said Cebu City Tourism Officer Neil Odchigue.

Odchigue also expressed how much the said opportunity, along with the efforts of its partners, help in nation-building.

Local Government Units and other government agencies were quick to announce an extension of buses for the 12 schools participating in this year’s fair.

The three-day travel festival will encapsulate four programs: the ITF Travel Consumer Show, Cebu Travel Exchange (CTN) for business-to-business exchange, Tourism Students Day (TSD) to open opportunities for students, and ITF Food City as an avenue to showcase mouth-watering delicacies.

In the recent media launch of ITF 2024, exciting prizes ranging from gift certificates to round-trip vacation tickets from partners from the tourism industry were given to lucky winners.

Straying away from its past venues, the ITF 2024 will now be housed in the fine confines of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, located at Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City.

For more information about the 9th International Travel Festival, message or check out their official Facebook page.

