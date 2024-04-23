PSL Global 2024 Visayas Qualifiers to invade Cebu in May

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Pilipinas Super League or PSL Global Challenge 2024 – Visayas Qualifiers will roll off on May 5, 2024, in Danao City, north Cebu.

No less than Cebu City Councilor and Cebuano Hotshot Dondon Hontiveros was appointed tournament commissioner for the Visayas Qualifiers along with deputy commissioner Chelito Caro and PSL coordinator James Cabilino.

The tournament will feature the 20-under, 18-under, and 16-under divisions.

READ:

It will have various qualifying legs in Cebu, Bacolod, Ormoc, Tacloban, Siquijor, and Danao City.

Each champion of these qualifying legs will vie for the coveted Visayas Qualifiers with the winner representing the region in the national finals.

In the Cebu PSL Global qualifiers, the champion teams of the ongoing Active Sports Basketball League (ASBL) will earn slots for the Visayas Qualifiers in Danao City.

“Mao gyud ni siya ang pinaka dako nga basketball league diri sa Cebu karong tuiga. Dili lang sa Cebu kung dili sa tibuok Visayas ug nationwide kay naa ta national finals ug ang PSL Global nga international tournament adto himuon sa Manila,” said Caro.

The Visayas Qualifiers champion will receive P100,000, while the runner-up gets P50,000. In the national finals, the champion team will pocket P250,000, while P150,000 will go to the runner-up.

Lastly, the PSL Global Challenge champion will bring home a whopping P500,000 purse, while P250,000 awaits the runner-up.

So far, there are already 20 teams enlisted in the 16-under, eight in the 18-under, and eight in the 20-under for the Visayas qualifiers according to Caro.

The number of teams is expected to increase in the coming weeks since the registration is still going on.

The Luzon qualifiers will be supervised by PBA legend Allan Caidic as its commissioner, while the Mindanao qualifiers will be headed by former PBA star, Peter June Simon.

“Expect gyud ug highly-competitive basketball aning tournament nato kay tanan teams mag aim sila makaduwa sa national finals ug sa PSL Global Challenge diin makontra nila ang teams gikan sa United States, Canada ug Japan didto sa Manila,” Caro concluded.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP