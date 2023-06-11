PSL 18-U: Sarok Weavers earn finals slot after win vs. Dea’s Bakeshop on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball Mythical Five member Dale Otero displayed his shooting prowess as he led the Consolacion Sarok Weavers in beating Dea’s Bakeshop X RAD, 81-66, in the semifinals of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 18-U, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The Sarok Weavers’ victory earned them a finals berth against the top-seeded and unbeaten Sherilin Khalifa-City of Naga.

Otero, one of City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy’s (CBSAA) star players, poured 23 points, 12 of which came from his four triples. He paired it with nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block to be named the ‘player of the game.’

Otero’s teammate Jerome Arboiz had a double-double outing of 20 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, and one block.

Yosef Reneses and Yzah Duga-Duga added 13 and 12 points respectively, in their lopsided win against Dea’s Bakeshop.

Meanwhile, Jose Marie Tumabang scored 21 points in their losing efforts. Helmsen Negre had 11, while Franc Gabunada added 10 as Dea’s Bakeshop gracefully exited the tournament with a decent 4-2 (win-loss) record.

They earned their semifinals slot by defeating the Consolacion Black Sharma last June 4, 75-59.

During the game on Saturday, Consolacion Sarok Weavers was trailing throughout the first period, but managed to turn the game around by grabbing a four-point lead, 41-37, heading into halftime.

Consolacion maintained their slim lead and managed to answer back every scoring runs from DEA’s Bakeshop.

They entered the fourth period with an eight-point cushion, 63-55, and stretched it to a double-digit lead, 68-57, with 8:04 left.

Not to be outfought, DEA’s Bakeshop retaliated anew in the final stretch, but Consolacion held on until the final buzzer.

Consolacion and Sherilin’s first meeting finished off with the latter winning, 73-69, last May 13.

Sherilin will rely on CIT-U’s ace point guard Lawrence Mangubat along with MJ Hendric Vailoces, Aron Dave Kress, and Glenn Armand Contado.

