Cebu City gov’t set to issue demolition notices to 3 malls, 47 other establishments on Nov. 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government, through its Task Force “Gubat sa Baha,” will serve notices of demolition to 51 commercial and business establishments on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

The Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO), in a report, said that 50 commercial and business establishments situated along the Estero de Parian would receive these notices on Monday, Nov. 28, following the go signal from the Task Force Chairman and former Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu last Friday, Nov. 25.

Three of these establishments are malls and another one is a restaurant.

According to the task force, these establishments violated the three-meter easement policy or had encroached on the three-meter easement along the sides of the rivers in Cebu City.

The PIO report also said that a motel in Barangay Mabolo, which is located by the Mahiga River, would be scheduled to receive the notice of demolition in the first week of December.

The owners will be given 10 days to clear or demolish structures that encroached on the city’s rivers.

According to the PIO report two establishments were served with demolition notices on Friday, Nov. 25.

These are the White Knight Hotel and the Lighthouse Restaurant along General Maxilom Avenue.

Aside from that, Cimatu made an ocular inspection on these establishments last Friday.

He found out that the portion of White Knight Hotel had encroached on the nearby river, while the parking lot of Lighthouse Restaurant was constructed on top of the river.

READ: Two establishments given 10 days to dismantle structures encroaching three-meter easement of Lahug-Kamputhaw rivers

Cimatu also said that he would be tapping the help of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to run a slope survey on the seven major rivers in the city including the Guadalupe, Kinalumsan, Mahiga, Lahug, Estero de Parian, Bulacao, and Butuanon.

“Through this, we can mitigate the flow of the water especially na kung mag-high tide para hindi makapasok sa river (ang tubig dagat) and cause flooding,” Cimatu said.

(Through this, we can mitigate the flow of the water especially if it is high tide so that it (the sea water) cannot enter the river and cause flooding.)

ALSO READ

Special task force to solve Cebu City’s flooding problem created

‘Task Force Gubat sa Baha’ to start tagging of structures in three-meter easement

LPA triggers flooding, landslides in Davao provinces

/dbs