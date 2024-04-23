Ex-Cordova mayor Sitoy-Cho snubs election case arraignment

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu —Former Cordova Mayor Therese Sitoy-Cho failed to attend her arraignment today before the Mandaue City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 55 regarding her election case.

The Commission on Election (COMELEC) filed a complaint before the court against the former mayor for violating Section 261 (h) of the Omnibus Election Code.

The complaint stemmed from Cho’s order to transfer a certain Juliete Tampus during the election period without seeking exemption from the Comelec.

Tampus, an employee of the Municipal Agriculture Office, was transferred to another office in January 2022 during the election period for the May 2022 Presidential Election.

Under Section 261 (h) of the Omnibus Election Code, it is prohibited for a public official to transfer or detail any officer or employee in the civil service, including public school teachers, within the election period except upon prior approval from the Comelec.

On March 1, 2024, Cho posted bail worth P36,000 for the said case before the RTC in Barili for her temporary liberty.

“The court waited for her to show up, but she did not,” Lawyer Ian Sapayan said, legal counsel from the Comelec-7, in a Viber message.

For the moment, Sapayan said they would wait for the court to issue an order for the mayor to appear.

When asked if they would request the cancellation of the respondent’s bail and seek a new warrant of arrest against the mayor, Sapayan replied, “We’ll file the proper motion in due time.”

CDN Digital sought Cho’s comment; however, as of this writing, the former mayor has not replied to our messages.

