Cebu pharmacist group defends pharmacist over viral prescription issue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A group of pharmacists here came to the defense of their fellow pharmacist who got embroiled in a social media fiasco involving prescription drugs.

The Cebu Pharmacists Association Inc. defended their colleague for refusing to sell prescription medications to a customer who failed to present any prescription slips, a video of which made the rounds on the internet.

The pharmacist in question complied with existing rules and regulations on dispensing and selling prescriptive medicines, the group said in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 23.

“To this end, we stand firm with and proud of our colleague in safeguarding the health and well-being of his patient and for properly observing the guidelines and standards in drug dispensing,” portions of their statement read.

In addition, the Cebu Pharmacists Association said the pharmacist did not deserve to be treated with shame from netizens, they added.

“He acted responsibly in the best interest of the patient and did not deserve being subjected to social media shaming. We will continue to uphold our commitment to patient safety and professional excellence,” they said.

A now-deleted video on Facebook showing a customer apparently confronting a pharmacist in a drug store inside a supermarket in uptown Cebu City went viral on social media.

The customer, who was also the original uploader, planned to buy a brand of prescription medicine, with the Rx label, intended for treating hypertension.

But after failing to present any prescription slip, the pharmacist refused to sell her the drugs.

Based on copies of the videos shared by other netizens, the customer further questioned the store’s pharmacist, even alleging that some branches of big pharmacy chains here in Cebu City just hand out Rx-labelled medicines freely and without asking any prescription.

According to the Philippine Pharmacy Act, only pharmacists are mandated to dispense drugs, whether they are over-the-counter or Rx-labelled.

For Rx-labelled, meanwhile, the public is urged to follow rules and regulations which are meant to protect public health and safety.

“Without said prescription, pharmacists are legally and morally obliged to refuse dispensing of said medicine to ensure the safety of their patients,” the Cebu Pharmacist Association said.

In the meantime, the group also pledged to provide assistance to the pharmacist involved.

“The Cebu Pharmacists Association, is one in solidarity with our colleague and all pharmacists in upholding the highest ethical standards and professionalism required of the Pharmacy profession, and in ensuring that the best pharmacy dispensing practices are observed for the best interest of our patients and the public while appealing that they be treated with the respect and dignity that they deserve,” they said.

Likewise, they also assured fellow pharmacists as well as customers that they, together with their parent organization, the Philippine Pharmacists Association Inc., are working to improve accessibility of medicines without compromising public health and safety and the integrity of pharmacists.

