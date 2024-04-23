Mandaue buy-bust: Almost P7M shabu seized from HVI

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City police have been hearing about “Pao-Pao” as one of the major suppliers of illegal drugs to users in the city.

His name was also mentioned several times by drug peddlers who were arrested in police operations held earlier.

With the information, police placed “Pao-Pao,” 35, under surveillance for a month prior to the conduct of the buy-bust operation at around 11:15 p.m. on Monday in Brgy. Subangdaku.

Law enforcers confiscated suspected shabu worth almost P7 million from his possession.

Police Colonel Julius Sagandoy, director of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), commended his men for the success in their campaign against illegal drugs.

Ultimate goal

“We will intensify our efforts to address areas with the highest number of drug cases, utilizing intelligence-driven operations and strategic partnerships with relevant agencies. Our ultimate goal is to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of every resident in Mandaue City,” he said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that “Pao-Pao,” who is a resident of Brgy. San Isidro in San Fernando, Cebu is considered a High Value Individual (HVI).

She said that “Pao-Pao” could dispose two kilograms of shabu per week to buyers in Mandaue City and other neighboring localities.

Buy-bust operation

Villaro said that the buy-bust operation Monday night was a joint initiative of MCPO, City Intelligence Unit, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

“Pao-Pao” is currently under police custody while his arresting officers prepare for the filing of complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against him.

The illegal drugs that were confiscated by law enforcers were also sent to the Regional Forensic Unit 7 for laboratory examination.

