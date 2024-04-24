Alex Eala upsets world No. 41 Tsurenko at Madrid Open

Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala stunned world No. 41 Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in the opening round of the Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday to secure the biggest victory of her pro career.

The 18-year-old tennis prodigy overcame an opening set hiccup then swiftly bounced back in the subsequent two sets.

She battled through a gripping third set to emerge victorious, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 on the courts of La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain against the 34-year-old Tsurenko.

The Rafa Nadal Academy netter’s victory marked a milestone in her professional career, as it was her first time defeating a top 50 (active ranking) player in a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 event.

Securing a wildcard entry to the main draw for the second consecutive year, the Filipina sensation now sets her sights on the next challenge, as she prepares to face 27th seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the second round.Social media buzzed with congratulatory messages, with one Facebook user commenting, “With that win, her ranking will shoot a few places up. Congrats Alex, hope you win [a] few more rounds. Vamos.”

Recently, the young tennis ace has soared to a new all-time high in the world rankings, now standing at an impressive No. 169 as she climbed three places higher.

She also claimed a doubles title earlier this year at the ITF W50 Pune in India, alongside singles rival turned doubles partner Darja Semenistaja of Latvia.

For those unfamiliar, the Mutua Madrid Open, a WTA Masters 1000 event, is one of the premier events in the women’s pro tour being the third highest level of competition.

