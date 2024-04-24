Rising heat prompts more Metro Manila LGUs to suspend in-person classes

MANILA, Philippines — The scorching heat has prompted more local government units in Metro Manila from announcing the suspension of in-person school classes on Wednesday, April 24.

The suspension of face-to-face classes and the shift to online or asynchronous mode for April 24 have been announced by the following cities in separate advisories:

San Juan City – all levels (public)

Malabon City – all levels (public)

Caloocan City – all levels (public)

Las Piñas City – all levels (public and private)

Navotas City – all levels (public and private)

Muntinlupa City – all levels (public and private)

Imus City, Cavite – all levels (public and private) until Friday, April 26.

The heat index in Metro Manila may reach up to 44 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Pagasa said temperatures ranging from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius fall under the “danger” category of heat indices.

