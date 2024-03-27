6 Cebu graduates top medical technologists licensure exam 2024

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 27,2024 - 08:07 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six graduates from Cebu universities recently made it to the top 10 list of the Medical Technologists Licensure Examination for March 2024.

In the result released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Wednesday, Jeency Aguhar Pilapil from Cebu Doctors University (CDU) garnered the 1st place with 93 percent rating.

Other topnotchers in the list were Elijah Medado Cabase from the University of Cebu(UC) Banilad and James Kyle Kanoy Ching from Velez College who earned the 5th place with 92.30 percent rating.

Meanwhile, Nikki Lascuña Phung, also from CDU, earned the 6th place with 92.20 percent rating, and Carmelyn Roneth Codoy Magalang, still from CDU landed 9th place with 91.80 percent rating.

Lastly, in 10th place was Jean Flores Belciña from UC Banilad with 91.70 percent rating.

According to the PRC, 7,309 out of 9,068 passed the licensure examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga in March this year.

The PRC added that the date and venue of the oath taking ceremony “will be announced later.”

