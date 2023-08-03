How to be healthy and fit without breaking the bank and other stuff

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Health is wealth — is considered to be a universally accurate adage that highlights the importance of good health to life in general.

The adage or statement expressing a general truth is built on the belief that health is more valuable than any material possession.

However, in a fast-paced world where everyone is always on the move, there is a tendency for people to allow their ambitions to take precedence over their well-being.

This in turn, affects their ability to keep themselves fit while living to support themselves and their loved ones. More often than not, this leads to more health problems in the long run.

Experts take

In an interview with CDN Digital, registered nutritionist-dietitians Mariel Migabon and April Rose Jacosalem at Chong Hua Hospital agrees that this has been a common problem here in Cebu City.

Based on their professional assessment of the many patients they encountered, they said that a lot of individuals would simply choose convenience over healthy choices.

“A lot of us here in the city, ang mga ginaconsume na mga foods is kana ra siyang mga processed, mga readily available lang siya. Also the physical activity is very limited. Sad, since most of the working people kay kapoy na,” said Jacosalem.

(A lot of us here in the city, we consume food that is processed, the ones that are readily available for them. Also the physical activity is very limited. This is also since most of the working people are already tired to do them.)

It is important, however, to prioritize health and wellness more than anything, now more than ever.

To understand more about the significance of health, CDN Digital consulted with professionals on its definition and the best ways for people to be healthy and fit.

Health is defined as a “ state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity,” according to the World Health Organization.

We nutritionist-deiticians believe that prevention is better than (the) cure. And also, prevention is much cheaper than (the) cure.

From toddlerhood to adulthood, the food that people consume and the lifestyle that they follow influence their quality of life.

And while there are many advantages that come with a good lifestyle, the two professionals have emphasized how it can be the most practical choice.

It would cost less to take good care of their health than seeking medical care for possible illnesses that are caused by unhealthy choices.

Tips to be healthy

Migabon and Jacosalem told CDN Digital that the three main aspects to health and fitness are: balanced diet, hydration, and physical activity.

They said that if one would aim to maintain a healthy lifestyle, these would be the most important factors that they should pay attention to.

However, some people in Cebu City expressed their opinion that most of the time, eating healthy is expensive.

Honestly, dili siya accessible or dili afford sa tanan. Diri sa urbanized city like Cebu nga working ang mga tawo, so magtipid jud. Usahay ang mga tipid nga food kay mga unhealthy.

In an interview, Klyde Jose, 26, said that eating healthy is difficult for some people because they value affordability and convenience more especially when they need to eat quickly.

“Honestly, dili siya accessible or dili afford sa tanan. Diri sa urbanized city like Cebu nga working ang mga tawo, so magtipid jud. Usahay ang mga tipid nga food kay mga unhealthy,” he said.

(Honestly, They (healthy food) are not accessible or not everybody can afford them. Here in the urbanized city like Cebu where most people are working, so we should save. Sometimes, the cheaper food are the unhealthy ones.)

Wilson Montalbo, a 56 year-old habal-habal driver, also said that it’s not easy to get the necessary food to keep his diet balanced because he could not always afford it.

Because he is always exposed to heat and rain, Montalbo said that it was unavoidable to get sick which would make him want to eat healthier food even more.

Professionals have one tip for those who want to eat healthier while on a budget – be smart with your choices.

How to eat better

Here are some practical tips from the two registered nutritionist-dietitians on how to eat better without breaking the bank:

1. Eat immune-boosting foods — Consume foods that provide the right nutrients to your body. Along with meat and other food, the World Health Organization recommends at least five portions (400 grams) of fruits and vegetables per day.

2. Eat at the right time — Don’t skip meals in order to maintain energy and nourishment that will last all day.

3. Keep yourself hydrated — Drink the recommended 6-10 glasses of water per day.

4. Plan out your meals — When you go grocery shopping, plan out your meals. Know what to buy so that you have a clear plan on the foods that you need for your meals.

5. Don’t shop if you are hungry — In order to avoid buying on a whim especially junk foods that are more accessible and convenient, don’t go to the store while hungry.

6. Practice mindful eating — Eat attentively and avoid getting distracted during meal times so that you will be completely satiated. This will help you avoid getting hungry easily after meals.

7. Buy local produce — Buy your foods, especially fruits and vegetable, from local vendors for a more affordable choice.

8. Cook at home — Cooking more at home instead of eating out will help you save money while still consuming the necessary foods for your health.

Exercise to be healthy and fit

Other than maintaining a balanced meal, another important factor is developing a continuous exercise routine.

This will help in building a robust body which in turn causes positive effects such as: improvement in mood, effective weight management, releases tension, and boosts motivation.

Migabon emphasized, however, that there would be no one size fit all when it would come to exercise.

Choosing and planning an exercise routine depends from person to person as each type caters to different physical needs for different individuals.

For the goal of consistent and fun exercise, they recommend choosing a routine that best works for the individual.

“Just choose the exercise routine that suits best for your schedule sad (also) and those exercise routines na (that are) related sa imong ganahan nga mga (that are related to your favorite) hobbies and preferences so that you can, not just actually do your physical activity, but actually enjoy it and sustain it,” said Jacosalem.

Migabon also said that even normal daily activities can be considered exercise like: stretching after sitting for a while, taking a walk to work, or even doing household chores.

Other tips to be healthy and fit

Here are other tips that these registered professionals gave to the public for healthy living:

1. Take multivitamins –– There are recommended daily allowance of vitamins for certain individuals in particular life groups. It’s best to determine what you need with the help of a doctor.

2. Manage stress-levels — Compose a strategy that works best for you. Talk with people you trust, plan activities with friends, and find a reliable support group.

3. Always remember to sanitize — Always wash your hands properly especially if you are outside.

For these professionals, healthy living is truly a possible feat for individuals as long as they act smart.

“It is important to start within ourselves. Kay (Because) it doesn’t just affect us personally. Also, maka-affect sad siya sa atoang (they can also affect our) loved ones. It is very important to have the intention in starting or doing or continuing a healthy lifestyle,” said Jacosalem.

And with the right mindset and strong motivation to improve the quality of life of not just the individual but also the people around them, then everyone can be healthy and fit.