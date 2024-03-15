World Sleep Day: A How-to Sleep Soundly For Energetic People

World Sleep Day reminds everyone to set aside a time to sleep at least 7 hours a night to heal the body. However, there are people who are so active with life’s hustles that they can’t barely sleep on schedule because of too much stimulation from checking their phones or focusing too much on work.

No matter how active, energetic, and strong you think you are, proper rest is still a must, whether you are old or young.

If you are an active person, here are 5 tips to help you sleep if you are having a hard time dozing off:

Exercise

A study shows that exercise improves the quality of your sleep and helps you fall asleep more quickly. It is a good way to burn the energy stored within your body and, at the same time, strengthen it. The pain from these physical activities, particularly aerobics, releases pain-relieving hormones, which bring pleasure and reduce disturbances during sleep. The more you exercise, the more you desire to take a long, deep rest.

Less Sugar Intake

Do you know that sugar turns into energy once it is digested? It causes itchy skin and makes it harder for you to sleep. Research proves that people who eat sweet foods are more restless, sleep less deeply, and frequently wake up from your sleep. More sugar intake leads to additional energy to be used throughout the day. Your body becomes more active and restless rather than to rest. So, consume fewer sweets at night to have a good night’s sleep.

Avoid Longer Afternoon Naps

Afternoon naps or siestas are beneficial for everyone. It is to recharge your energy throughout the remaining day. However, if it is done at the wrong time, it could affect your sleep schedule and sleep drive. It is recommended to nap between 1 and 3 in the afternoon, and ideally, it should be 30 minutes or less.

Meditate

Meditation helps your body relax to silence the mind from overthinking, balances your emotions, and reduces stress. Breathing exercise is a common practice for meditating; for example, the 4-7-8 breathing. Inhale through the nose for 4 seconds, hold it for 7 seconds, then exhale through the mouth for 8 seconds. You can repeat it as many times as you want until your nerves relax.

Turn Off the Lights

The majority of people doze off quickly when there is no light. It is because of the sleep-promoting hormone called melatonin, which makes it easier for you to fall asleep. However, science proves that it is more than that. Light has an impact on your body clock, or circadian rhythm, melatonin production, and sleep cycle. Artificial light, such as light bulbs, street lights, and even from your phone, messes up the day-night schedule of your body clock.

