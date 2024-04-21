Cebu Football Club manhandles Tuloy FC in PFL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants put on a lopsided show against the Tuloy FC, 7-1, during their game in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Saturday, April 20, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The Gentle Giants made sure that their return at the Rizal Memorial Stadium would end up on a more positive note following their defeat against Macarthur FC of Australia in the AFC Cup.

With their victory, the Gentle Giants climbed from seventh to the fourth spot in the team standings with their back-to-back victories, while remaining unbeaten.

Meanwhile, Tuloy FC plummeted to the bottom spot of the team standings with their 1-2 (win-loss) slate.

Cebu FC’s Turkish defender Goktug Demiroglu initiated the scoring spree with his 10th-minute header from a right-side corner kick.

They made it 2-0 courtesy of Abou Sy from a 40th-minute goal.

However, Cebu FC’s defense relaxed after grabbing the commanding lead which resulted to a 45th-minute goal from Bryan Villanueva to end the first half in 2-1 scores in favor of the Gentle Giants.

In the second half, Cebu FC retaliated with a 54th-minute goal from Sy to score his brace, stretching his team’s lead back to two, 3-1.

Cebu FC’s leading scorer Zamoranho Ho-A-Tham tallied his team’s fourth goal in the 72nd minute. He now has a total of four goals for Cebu FC in their PFL campaign.

Turkish Devrim Yanik, Jeremiah Borlongan, and Rintaro Hama’s 84th, 94th, and 95th-minute goals sealed Cebu FC’s lopsided win, ending the match 7-1.

