Cebu Football Club starts PFL campaign with 4-0 thrashing of Loyola FC 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants opened their Philippines Football League (PFL) campaign with a dominating win over Loyola FC, 4-0, on Saturday, April 6, at the former’s home stadium, the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

It was a resounding victory for the host squad to start their campaign which includes 11 more home games in their 14-match season fixture.

Two of Cebu Football Club’s newest additions, Copa Paulino Alcantara 2023 Golden Boot winner Abou Sy and Surinamese-Dutch Zamoranho Ho-A-Tham led the club’s relentless offensive that yielded them four goals.

Both Sy and Ho-A-Tham finished with a brace or two goals apiece. Sy led the first-half offensive by putting Cebu FC 2-0.

He scored the first goal in the 35th minute with a strike inside the penalty box from the right wing.

Ho-A-Tham made it 2-0 with another strike from the middle just outside the penalty box in the 45th minute.

Penalty kick

In the second half, Sy and Ho-A-Tham of the Cebu Football Club wrapped up their braces with set pieces. Sy who hails from Senegal scored his second goal with a 48th-minute penalty kick.

Meanwhile, Ho-A-Tham logged his brace with a 60th-minute free-kick goal. Ho-A-Tham impressively slipped the ball just right above Loyola’s defensive line and through the right upper corner of the goal.

For Ho-A-Tham he was thrilled with their first win.

“I was so excited, of course we want to win this game, it was a 4-0 win, It’s always a good feeling,” said Ho-A-Tham who was named the “Man of the Match”.

“The crowd here is amazing. Of course, it’s my first game here and I find it very well that the fans here are very supportive. I think it’s the first game of the season, we will grow every week, and together with the team, we will become better.”

Cebu Football Club will face the newcomer Manila Montet FC on April 20 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

