Talisay shooting: Gunman was a ‘close acquaintance’ of 14-year-old victim

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers said that a “close acquaintance” was behind the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Talisay City on Friday, April 26.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the suspect was also involved in illegal drug activities.

However, police are yet to determine the motive behind the minor’s killing.

“Ato lang huwaton kay there are efforts pa to arrest the suspect. Kung mohatag ta og kanang mga information unya maka warn unya sa suspect,” he said.

READ: 14-year-old girl shot dead while answering school module in Talisay, Cebu

The 14-year-old victim was answering her modules inside her room at their rented house in Brgy. Cansojong in Talisay City at around 7 a.m. on Friday, when she was shot. She died from a bullet wound on her neck.

According to police, the victim’s sister narrated that a group of men arrived at their rented house and shot the girl.

READ: Killing of 14-year-old girl in Talisay: Persons of interest identified

Hot pursuit

Pelare said that policemen, who are investigating the girl’s case, have already identified the gunman, who is now the subject of a hot-pursuit operation.

READ: Talisay shooting: Man playing volleyball killed by 2 unidentified gunmen

However, they continue to investigate the motive behind her murder.

Pelare also said they are prepared to coordinate with their counterparts in neighboring provinces, in the event that the suspect would leave Cebu.

Moreover, Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the PRO-7 director, is closely monitoring the progress of the case.

“Wala tay gi-impose nga timeline but the instruction of the regional director is to ensure nga madakpan ang perpetrator, maka establish ta og lig-on nga kaso aron maka file ta og kaso nga maka convict gyud sa suspect,” Pelare said.

And while they hunt the suspect down, Pelare said that the girl’s family is in close coordination with the police as they prepare their affidavit for the filing of appropriate charges against the gunman.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP