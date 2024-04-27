SHS-AdC’s 4th Cor Jesu Volleyball Cup gets underway

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The “4th Cor Jesu Volleyball Cup” of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) kicked off this weekend at the school’s campus in Mandaue City.

SHS-AdC Magis Eagles athletic director Jon Ralph Christopher Jiao Inot said this invitational tournament serves as a tune-up competition for the cities and towns participating in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) scheduled from May 4-10 in Cebu City.

Inot said that one of its sporting event, Sepak Takraw, will be held at the SHS-AdC campus.

“The goal of the tournament is to provide a platform for the different volleyball teams to be able to play the game that they love which is volleyball. Since most of the school-based tournaments like CESAFI have already ended, we opened up our facilities for this 2-day pocket tournament so that school-based teams and volleyball clubs can have a tournament. This can also help teams that will play in CVRAA as well,” Inot said.

Invitational tournament

SHS-AdC has been known throughout the local sports community to host various invitational tournaments in basketball, swimming, and football throughout the years.

The school always schedule these tournaments prior to major meets such as the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) and CVIRAA.

Meanwhile, three divisions are currently being competed in the “4th Cor Jesu Volleyball Cup.” These are the grade school girls (under-13), high school girls (under-19), and the high school boys (under-19) categories.

The competing teams in these three divisions are the Magis Eagles Spikers, Magis Eaglet Spikers, St. Cahterine-Carcar, Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), Cebu Mary Immaculate-Talamban, Liloan National High School, Carcar Academy, PAREF Springdale, SHS-AdC Magis Eagles varsity team, SHS-AdC developmental teams 1 and 2, Carmen, Doke Sports, Cebu Technological University (CTU)-Tuburan, Inchland, Coach A Advance, Ateneo A and B, Dalaguete Central School, Tabuelan, PEBA Rebrador-Lapu-Lapu and the Madridejos girls volleyball team.

