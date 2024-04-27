Mike Plania takes on Nicaraguan in comeback fight in Miami
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino road warrior Mike “Magic” Plania successfully made the weight for his comeback fight in Miami, Florida, the United States scheduled on April 27 (April 28 Manila Time).
The 27-year-old Plania of General Santos City is coming off a huge setback. He lost to American Angelo Leo via a third-round knockout last January 31, in Plant City.
That fight puts the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North American featherweight title at stake.
Plania eyes a comeback to somehow restore order in his shaky boxing career after losing three of his last six bouts.
On Sunday, he will face Nicaraguan journeyman Martin Diaz in an eight-rounder non-title bout in a fight card put up by M&R Boxing Promotions.
During the weigh-in, Plania tipped the scales at 127.4 pounds, while Diaz was a bit lighter at 126.4 lbs.
Despite his string of defeats, Plania’s record remained impressive. He has 29 wins with 16 knockouts and four defeats.
Whereas, Diaz has an 18-16-2 (win-loss-draw) record with eight knockouts. Diaz, like Plania, also eyes a win as the former has been on a five-fight losing streak since 2022.
Diaz last fought in July 2023 against Latin-American Jose Gonzales where he lost by a sixth-round knockout. Before that, Diaz also lost in a first-round knockout against another American Rajon Chance.
The last time he tasted victory was in March 2022 in Nicaragua against Kestin Baltodano via a third-round technical knockout.
