Over 3K jobs up for grabs on Labor Day job fair in Cebu City

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | April 28,2024 - 10:49 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In celebration of Labor Day’s 122nd anniversary, the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (Dole-7) will host job fairs on May 1.

In Cebu City, it’s at SM Seaside City Cebu, featuring over 3,000 local job openings from 19 employers. In Negros Oriental, it’s at Lamberto Macias Sports Complex, Dumaguete City, with 1,589 local job openings from 14 employers.

Yesterday, April 27, a job fair was held in Mandaue City at the Mandaue City Sports Complex, offering 5,451 local job opportunities from 32 employers.

Available positions include among others service crews, call center reps, ESL teachers, healthcare associates, customer service advisors, sales associates, and outbound sales agents.

“We hope that there will be more who will be hired on the spot,” said Dole-7 Director Lilia Estillore.

Job applicants should bring several copies of their resume, certificate of employment (if applicable), diploma, transcript of records, and photocopies of training certificates.

Additionally, a “one-stop shop” will be available on the same day for processing NBI Clearances, PAG-IBIG, SSS, PhilHealth, and PSA documents.

“Labi natong mga bag-ong graduates nga wala pay SSS, mas nindot unta kay naa na didto tanan. When they apply for jobs, they would need NBI Clearances so naa na didto one-stop-shop,” Estillore said.

Estillore said that all these events are in line with this year’s theme: “Sa Bagong Pilipinas: Manggagawang Pilipino, Kabalikat at Kasama sa Pag-asenso.”

Estillore said that overseas employers will participate in the job fair, but she couldn’t give details at this time.

Another highlight of this year’s Labor Day celebration is the distribution of P268 million to 56,000 beneficiaries of Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers across Central Visayas, according to Estillore.

Kasambahay wage hike

Meanwhile, last Friday, April 26, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) approved a proposal to increase the monthly wages of kasambahays (domestic workers) by P500.

From a minimum wage of P5,500 per month, those who are working in chartered cities and first class municipalities in the region will now be getting P6,000, according to Dole.

On the other hand, those in other municipalities will already be paid P5,000 from P4,500 per month.

Dole said the new wage order will take effect on May 11, almost a month after a public hearing that the agency called on April 7. The public hearing was attended by some employers and kasambahays.

At least 107,931 kasambahays in the region will benefit from the wage adjustment. | with reports from Futch Anthony Inso, CDND Correspondent

/clorenciana

READ: DOLE to hold job fairs nationwide on May 1, Labor Day

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP