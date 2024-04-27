RTWPB-7 okays P500 wage hike for Kasambahays

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU- A good news for domestic workers or kasambahays in Central Visayas.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB-7) has approved a proposal to increase their monthly wages by P500.

From a minimum wage of P5, 500 per month, those who are working in chartered cities and first class municipalities in the region will now be getting P6, 000, the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) said in a statement released on Friday, April 26.

On the other hand, those in other municipalities will already be paid P5, 000 from P4, 500 per month.

Dole said the new wage order will take effect on May 11, almost a month after the public hearing that the national government agency called on April 7. The public hearing was attended some employers and Kasambahays.

At least 107,931 Kasambahays in the region will benefit from the wage adjustment.

The last time that a wage increase was implemented in Central Visayas was on June 14, 2022.

