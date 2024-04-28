DepEd tells public schools to hold online classes from April 29 to 30

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has instructed public schools nationwide to shift to online classes from Monday (April 29) to Tuesday (April 30), due to the upcoming transport strike by Piston and amid the extreme heat.

“In view of the latest heat index forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) and the announcement of a nationwide transport strike, all public schools nationwide shall implement asynchronous classes/distance learning on April 29 and 30, 2024,” DepEd said in an advisory issued Sunday.

“Likewise, teaching and non-teaching personnel in all public schools shall not be required to report to their respective stations,” it added.

But for activities organized by Regional and Schools Division Offices, such as Regional Athletic Association Meets and other division or school level programs, these events “may push through as scheduled,” DepEd disclosed, “provided that measures for the safety of all participants have been carefully considered.”

Heat index

Meanwhile, the education department noted that private schools may implement the same directive, but its advisory does not cover them.

Based on Pagasa’s forecast, Aparri in Cagayan is expected to hit the highest heat index on Sunday at 47 °C, followed by Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Tuguegarao city, Cagayan, which may reach 46°C.

Besides the three places, the state weather bureau said 37 other areas will likely reach a heat index of 42 to 51°C, which falls under the “danger” category that would likely cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion, while heat stroke is probable with continued heat or sun exposure.

On April 27, transport group Piston announced that it will conduct another nationwide strike from April 29 to May 1 in protest of the April 30 franchise consolidation deadline.

