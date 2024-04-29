Leading the way: Precision imaging sets new standards in cancer diagnosis

Chong Hua Hospital is dedicated to achieving its mission in providing excellent patient-centered care with state-of-the-art equipment, as well as advanced high-quality services in the Visayas region.

With the availability of these target-specific molecular scans in Chong Hua Hospital, determining suitability of patients for targeted radionuclide therapies, are also made easier and possible.

On January 31, 2024, Chong Hua Hospital launched the first Gallium-68 DOTATATE PET-CT scan in the whole Visayas and Mindanao. This is an advanced imaging study, utilizing the high-resolution hybrid PET-CT scanner with a target-specific radiopharmaceutical, Gallium-68 DOTATATE. This targeted imaging approach provides an unparalleled accuracy in the neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) imaging.

Likewise in February 2024, we launched yet another first in the Viz-Min region: the Gallium-68 PSMA PET-CT scan. This service provides a highly sensitive and specific diagnostic imaging for prostate cancer.

These cutting-edge, targeted radiopharmaceutical technologies offer groundbreaking precision and accuracy in early tumor detection and localization, disease staging, treatment response evaluation, and disease monitoring. Accordingly, these will empower clinicians to make better, informed decisions, optimize treatment strategies, and improve patient outcome for NETs and prostate malignancy.

Gallium-68 DOTATATE and Gallium-68 PSMA PET-CT imaging are new services offered, in the Nuclear Medicine Department of Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue, on top of their well-established F-18 FDG PET-CT scan service. With the existence of their own Cyclotron facility (which is also the first in the Visayas and Mindanao) for radiopharmaceutical production, PET-CT scanning was made even more readily available to serve our cancer patients.

Moreover, with the availability of these target-specific molecular scans in Chong Hua Hospital, determining suitability of patients for targeted radionuclide therapies, are also made easier and possible. Hence, offered together with their new PET-CT imaging services, are their new Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapies (PRRT), the Lutetium-177 DOTATATE for treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and Lutetium-177 PSMA for treatment of prostate cancer, respectively. These services make Chong Hua Hospital the best choice for accurate and precise diagnostic procedures in cancer.

Indeed, as a leading and prime healthcare institution, Chong Hua Hospital ushers us to new heights of precision medicine and personalized patient care.

For details about these new services please call (032) 255 8000 (Cebu) and (032) 233 8000 (Mandaue) or send us a message at our official Facebook page.

