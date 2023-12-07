Chong Hua Hospital Announces Re-Opening of Newly Renovated Emergency Room (ER)

Chong Hua Hospital Cebu City announces the reopening of its newly renovated Emergency Room (ER). This state-of-the-art facility, situated in the hospital’s Building C wing along Don Mariano Cui Street and facing Robinson’s Cybergate, commenced operations following a recent blessing ceremony last December 1.

The revamped Emergency Room, with its 35 beds and improved advanced centralized vital signs monitoring units, marks a significant upgrade. A highlight of this renovation is the inclusion of a Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) and air conditioning system (HVAC). Celodia M. Bienes, RN, MAN, Vice President for the Division of Nursing, highlighted the impact of this new air exchange system: “The biggest difference for this revamped Emergency Room (ER) is the new air exchange system we have. The infectious patients are not anymore that risky to the dedicated space because of this upgrade.”

This system substantially reduces the risk for infectious patients, providing a controlled environment conducive to their care. Furthermore, the ER features four critical care beds, two Negative Pressure Rooms for isolating patients, and an extension room accommodating up to three additional patients during surges.

Moreover, the facility houses a dedicated satellite laboratory for on-demand tests, ensuring prompt and efficient patient care. Additionally, it includes a dedicated pharmacy, a Central Supply Room, an emergency OB-Gyne operating room, and a procedure room for minor surgeries, thoughtfully equipped with a PWD-friendly comfort room. Notably, a Protected Environment Room is available for immunocompromised patients.

Amidst these medical amenities, the Emergency Room also offers a spacious Counseling Room, facilitating family conferences and providing holistic support.

For added convenience, families and significant others of patients can now use the hassle-free Valet Parking service, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Mondays to Saturdays. The designated vehicle drop-off and claiming area is at the Valet Parking canopy in Bldg. AB area.

