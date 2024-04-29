Cebu Daily Newscast: Dad in Cebu City jailed for stealing a watch in a mall

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday April 29, 2024.

A jobless man, who wanted money to provide for his family of four, found himself in deeper trouble after he was arrested for allegedly trying to shoplift or steal a watch worth nearly P3,000 in a mall in Cebu City.

The 29-year-old man, whom authorities identified as Ronnie Pantorilla of Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City, remains detained at the Mambaling Police Station as theft charges are being readied against him.

The multilateral Maritian exercises (MME) being conducted off Palawan as part of this year’s “Balikatan” (shoulder-to-shoulder) war games apparently continued to be tracked by another Chinese gray ship which was spotted on Sunday morning.

The presence of People’s Liberation Army Navy vessels near the exercise area has not bothered the Armed Forces of the Philippines, saying that movements of the Chinese ships in the area were likewise being monitored.

Two of the cooling towers of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 3 in Pasay City have stopped working, leaving passengers and airport personnel â€œsweatyâ€ since Saturday, as one of them put it, while Metro Manila continued to experience hot temperatures this week.

As of Sunday, repairs were ongoing, with only four of the six cooling towers operational at Naiaâ€™s busiest and largest terminal, according to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

Paul George and James Harden each scored 33 points while playing key fourth-quarter roles to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold on after blowing a 31-point lead and beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-111 on Sunday, evening the first-round series at 2-2.

The Clippers won again without Kawhi Leonard, who missed the series opener with right knee inflammation before playing in the two Dallas victories.

